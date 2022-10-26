Heartland Votes

Park closes trails in Gatlinburg due to bear activity

The trails will be closed until further notice.
Tennessee officials said a black bear injured a man vacationing in a cabin.
Tennessee officials said a black bear injured a man vacationing in a cabin.(Pixabay)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Wednesday that they would be closing some trails in Gatlinburg after reported bear activity.

The affected routes are the Gatlinburg Trail between Gatlinburg and Sugarlands Visitor Center and the Twin Creeks Trail between Gatlinburg and the Twin Creeks Science and Education Center. Both trails are due to close because of a “large concentration of black bears feeding on acorns.”

The move comes just days after a man was injured in Gatlinburg after a bear broke into a rented cabin. “Generally bears are solitary, however, during the fall, several bears may be seen feeding in close proximity,” officials said.

The trails will be closed until further notice. Here’s what to do if you see a bear.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
St. Louis Police patrol the outside of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School...
Police: Note found in CVPA shooter’s car read ‘this was the perfect storm for a mass shooting’
From left: Jemeka Marr, 29, of Sikeston, and Jalon Marr, 25, of Sikeston were arrested on...
Two arrested in connection with shooting near Sikeston that left man in critical condition; SEMO Major Case Squad activated
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

A Tennessee man died in a crash on Interstate 57 near Cairo.
Tenn. man dies after semi truck overturns on I-57 exit ramp near Cairo, Ill.
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Kaydence Kyler Robertson, 20, from Cape Girardeau, was charged with unlawful possession of a...
Cape Girardeau man facing 6 counts of weapon, drug delivery charges
Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas will give the State of the...
Southeast Mo. State Pres. Vargas gives State of the University
Halloween safety tips from the American Red Cross of Illinois.
Keep trick or treaters safe this Halloween