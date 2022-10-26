Heartland Votes

Night of the Living Health Fair in Anna, Ill.

Families are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes and be ready for fun.
Families are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes and be ready for fun.(Unsplash)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNA, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Those in Anna, Ill. get to enjoy a Halloween event this evening, thanks to Rural Health, Inc. Families beware the Night of the Living Health Fair!

Taking place tonight on October 26 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., The Night of the Living Health Fair will be in the parking lot of Rural Health’s Anna clinic, on 513 North Main Street.

The Halloween-themed health fair will feature trunk-or-treats, health resources, and prizes, including a chance to win a Walmart gift card bundle. Prizes available while supplies last.

Families are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes and be ready for fun.

Children will receive a Rural Health trick-or-treat bag and glow wand.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon
St. Louis Police patrol the outside of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School...
Police: Note found in CVPA shooter’s car read ‘this was the perfect storm for a mass shooting’
From left: Jemeka Marr, 29, of Sikeston, and Jalon Marr, 25, of Sikeston were arrested on...
Two arrested in connection with shooting near Sikeston that left man in critical condition; SEMO Major Case Squad activated
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’