Night of the Living Health Fair in Anna, Ill.

ANNA, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Those in Anna, Ill. get to enjoy a Halloween event this evening, thanks to Rural Health, Inc. Families beware the Night of the Living Health Fair!

Taking place tonight on October 26 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., The Night of the Living Health Fair will be in the parking lot of Rural Health’s Anna clinic, on 513 North Main Street.

The Halloween-themed health fair will feature trunk-or-treats, health resources, and prizes, including a chance to win a Walmart gift card bundle. Prizes available while supplies last.

Families are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes and be ready for fun.

Children will receive a Rural Health trick-or-treat bag and glow wand.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.