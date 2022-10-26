Minimum wage at SoutheastHEALTH raised to $15 per hour

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Starting at the end of October, wages for workers at SoutheastHEALTH are increasing.

The hourly wage has been raised to $15 for full-time and part-time workers.

The minimum wage in Missouri is $10.30.

Included in this change are full-time and part-time workers at hospitals in Cape Girardeau and Stoddard Counties and outpatient clinics in Cape Girardeau and Dexter.

“Each employee plays a vital role in providing exceptional care to those we serve,” SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman said. “Over the past two years our dedicated team has managed increased patient volumes in challenging situations with incredible resilience. These pay increases acknowledge and recognize the burden placed on staff during this unprecedented time in our history. The increases also help address inflation and hopefully will ease some of that concern.”

For more information about positions with SoutheastHEALTH, visit SEhealth.org/careers.

