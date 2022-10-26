Man sentenced for 1st degree murder of Carbondale man

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man accused of killing a Carbondale man learned his fate in a Jackson County courtroom on Tuesday, October 25.

According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, Freddie Ray Glasser, of Carbondale and formally of Dolores, Colorado, was sentenced to 44 years in the Illinois Department of corrections after pleading guilty to first degree murder.

Cervantez said 44-year-old Glasser will serve 100 percent of his sentence.

Glasser was arrested on May 28, 2021 in connection with the death of 61-year-old Melvin L. Edwards.

Carbondale Police found Edwards at a home on the 700 block of South Marion Street with severe injuries.

Edwards was rushed to a Carbondale hospital and where he later died from his injuries.

Glasser was identified as a suspect and arrested a few hours later on the 700 block of South Lewis Lane.

Police said he was allegedly trying to break into vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.