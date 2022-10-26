Heartland Votes

Keep trick or treaters safe this Halloween

Halloween safety tips from the American Red Cross of Illinois.
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - One of the most popular holidays in this country, Halloween is just days away and the American Red Cross wants to make sure trick or treaters stay safe.

The American Red Cross has the following tips parents can follow to help keep the kids safe while enjoying the festivities.

  • Trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen
  • Use face makeup instead of masks which could make seeing difficult
  • Give trick-or-treaters a flashlight to light their way
  • Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags
  • If possible, have everyone wear light-colored clothing
  • Use flame-resistant costumes
  • Make sure adults know where the kids are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door-to-door
  • Be cautious around animals, especially dogs
  • Walk, don’t run
  • Only visit homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats at the door and never go inside
  • Walk only on sidewalks, not in the street. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Don’t cross between parked cars, and don’t cut across yards or use alleys
  • Drivers — use extra caution as youngsters may forget to look both ways before crossing
  • A grown-up should check all goodies before eating. Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and remove any choking hazards. Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with

If you are planning to welcome trick-or-treaters to your home, follow these safety steps:

  • Light the area well so young visitors can see
  • Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps. Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over

