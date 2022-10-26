Heartland Votes

HUD announces 53 families in Alexander County Housing Authority building will be displaced

According to a press release from HUD, ACHA’s Smith Building residents will have to relocate...
According to a press release from HUD, ACHA’s Smith Building residents will have to relocate because of structural concerns.(US Department of Housing and Urban Development)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A new announcement following a meeting in Cairo between the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Alexander County Housing Authority (ACHA) means some residents will be required to move.

According to a press release from HUD, ACHA’s Smith Building residents will have to relocate because of structural concerns.

HUD has determined that it’s necessary for the 53 families living in the Smith building to relocate after studies were done on the property that suggest it may not survive an earthquake due to a problem with the foundation of the building.

Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson said that 61 individuals will be displaced.

No determination has been made about the Shuemaker building and more assessment is necessary, though current reports show there is no immediate threat to that building.

HUD took possession of ACHA in 2016 and has since been investing in repair and renovation of the properties.

An independent structural engineer conducted an assessment of the building as part of plans to retrofit and modify the building.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
St. Louis Police patrol the outside of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School...
Police: Note found in CVPA shooter’s car read ‘this was the perfect storm for a mass shooting’
From left: Jemeka Marr, 29, of Sikeston, and Jalon Marr, 25, of Sikeston were arrested on...
Two arrested in connection with shooting near Sikeston that left man in critical condition; SEMO Major Case Squad activated
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Carlisle County school resource officer, Chris Poe, hopes students can go through their day...
Kentucky law requires districts to have school resource officer
In Kentucky, state law now requires districts to have a school resource officer on campus.
Kentucky law requires districts to have school resource officer
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI IS STARTING A PROJECT TO MAKE TEXTBOOKS AND OTHER RESOURCES MORE AFFORDABLE.
Southeast Missouri State University cuts cost of education materials
Ask any college student and they'll tell you textbooks alone drive up the cost of their education
SEMO cut costs for student materials