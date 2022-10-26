HUD announces 53 families in Alexander County Housing Authority building will be displaced

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A new announcement following a meeting in Cairo between the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Alexander County Housing Authority (ACHA) means some residents will be required to move.

According to a press release from HUD, ACHA’s Smith Building residents will have to relocate because of structural concerns.

HUD has determined that it’s necessary for the 53 families living in the Smith building to relocate after studies were done on the property that suggest it may not survive an earthquake due to a problem with the foundation of the building.

Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson said that 61 individuals will be displaced.

No determination has been made about the Shuemaker building and more assessment is necessary, though current reports show there is no immediate threat to that building.

HUD took possession of ACHA in 2016 and has since been investing in repair and renovation of the properties.

An independent structural engineer conducted an assessment of the building as part of plans to retrofit and modify the building.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.