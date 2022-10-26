Heartland News brings home four Silver Dome Awards from Illinois Broadcasters Association
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Heartland News brought home several awards from the Illinois Broadcasters Association.
A total of four IBA2022 Broadcasters Awards were presented for:
- Best Community Service Activity - KFVS Staff for Heartland Cares
- Best TV Weathercaster - Grant Dade
- Best TV Investigative Report - Kathy Sweeney for story on 2nd Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA)
- Heartland Sports - Todd Richards and Mike Mohundro for Dave Cantrell story
The IBA website states the Silver Dome Awards are given to the “Best of the Best” in broadcasting in the state.
