Grab the jackets again, cooler weather expected!

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 10/26
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Clouds will decrease through the day today, with lots of sunshine expected for the entire Heartland by the afternoon hours. Even with lots of sun, it will still be cool today. Highs will only be in the lower to mid 60s. It will also be breezy, making it feel cooler. Winds will gust more than 20mph through the afternoon. Tonight will be even colder with clear skies. Lows tonight will dip into the mid to upper 30s for most of the area. Dry and seasonable weather expected Thursday and Friday. Rain chances return by Saturday afternoon and continues through Saturday night into Sunday.

