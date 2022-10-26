First Alert: Cooler, drier air returns

(KFVS) - You’ll likely want a jacket or a light coat today.

Clouds will continue to decrease throughout the day allowing for plenty of sunshine, but it will feel chilly.

Yesterday’s cold front has pushed cooler and drier air back into the Heartland.

Afternoon highs will only be in the low to mid 60s.

Winds from the north will also make it feel even cooler. Gusts could reach 25 mph.

Skies will be clear overnight, which will help temps drop into the 30s by Thursday morning.

Thursday is looking sunny and cool in the mid to upper 60s.

Winds are expected to be calmer, too.

The end of the week into the weekend, temps will stay about the same, in the mid to upper 60s, but rain chances return Saturday and Sunday.

