East Arkansas man arrested for ‘kidnapping hoax’

26-year-old Fredrick Gamble
26-year-old Fredrick Gamble(Helena-West Helena Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man on multiple charges after he posted on social media saying he had been “kidnapped.”

According to a press release from the Helena-West Helena Police Department, Cynthia Sparks came to the police station around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to report her son as missing.

Sparks told police her son, 26-year-old Fredrick Gamble, made a post on Facebook earlier that morning stating he had been kidnapped.

While police were investigating they received information that Gamble was at a house on 10th Street in West Helena.

When Helena-West Helena Police Officers and Deputies with the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the residence they found Gamble inside with his girlfriend, 42-year-old Nicole Rohrscheib.

“Investigators then determined the kidnapping was a hoax,” said the news release.

Fredrick Gamble was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Filing a false report
  • Felony possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Fleeing
  • Three counts of failure to stop at a stop sign
  • Driving on a suspended driver’s license
  • Careless and prohibited driving
  • Defective equipment

Some of the charges are a result of a traffic stop that Gamble took off from on Oct. 24.

Rohrscheib was also arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Gamble and Rohrscheib on Wednesday, Oct 26.

