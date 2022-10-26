East Arkansas man arrested for ‘kidnapping hoax’
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man on multiple charges after he posted on social media saying he had been “kidnapped.”
According to a press release from the Helena-West Helena Police Department, Cynthia Sparks came to the police station around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to report her son as missing.
Sparks told police her son, 26-year-old Fredrick Gamble, made a post on Facebook earlier that morning stating he had been kidnapped.
While police were investigating they received information that Gamble was at a house on 10th Street in West Helena.
When Helena-West Helena Police Officers and Deputies with the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the residence they found Gamble inside with his girlfriend, 42-year-old Nicole Rohrscheib.
“Investigators then determined the kidnapping was a hoax,” said the news release.
Fredrick Gamble was arrested and charged with the following:
- Filing a false report
- Felony possession of a firearm
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Fleeing
- Three counts of failure to stop at a stop sign
- Driving on a suspended driver’s license
- Careless and prohibited driving
- Defective equipment
Some of the charges are a result of a traffic stop that Gamble took off from on Oct. 24.
Rohrscheib was also arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.
A bond hearing is scheduled for Gamble and Rohrscheib on Wednesday, Oct 26.
