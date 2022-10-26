Heartland Votes

Doniphan man killed in early morning crash

By Marsha Heller
Updated: 33 minutes ago
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oregon County, Missouri.

The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26 on Highway 142, about four miles east of Thayer.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert D. Widding was traveling east when his car went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment and several trees.

MSHP said the 24-year-old was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

