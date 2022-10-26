Cooler tonight across the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. It was a very nice day across the Heartland with breezy northeasterly winds and sunny skies. For this evening, winds will relax after sunset allowing for temperatures to cool into the 40s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 30s. Thursday will be sunny and breezy in the afternoon with a few clouds moving in late. Highs will reach the middle 60s.

Our rain chances will increase as we head into the weekend. Right now it appears the rain will move in late Saturday and linger through Sunday. A sneak peek to Halloween shows a few showers early but the rain looks to be out of the Heartland by the evening hours.

