Heartland Votes

City of Jackson updating 20-year comprehensive plan

City leaders of Jackson want feedback on how to improve city
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson is working on updating their 20-year comprehensive plan.

On October 25, the city held a meeting open for the public to voice their thoughts and opinions on what the city needs.

“When somebody is looking back on this in twenty years or forty years or however far down the road that you were part of shaping the city,” building and planning manager Janet Sanders said.

A few ideas mentioned were more indoor housing for sports and attractions, more sidewalks, and solar panels.

“You got to have things to keep people here, so I’m looking and interested in to keep people in this town and not people to move away,” Jackson resident Doug Brown said,

“I was wondering maybe some solar cells out here where they took out, did the work for the new interchange and maybe some solar cells over the parking lot at the high school, to maybe give us some cheaper energy,” Jackson resident Neil McGuire said.

