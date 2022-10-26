Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis to take office for the Illinois Supreme Court 2022 term

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Justice Mary Jane Theis was selected for the office of Chief Justice of the Illinois Supreme Court at the Court’s September 2022 Term.

According to a release from the Illinois courts, she will serve a three-year term commencing today, October 26, succeeding Anne M. Burke, whose tenure as Chief Justice ended on Oct. 25.

“I would like to thank my colleagues for giving me this opportunity to serve the people of Illinois as Chief Justice. I also would like to congratulate Justice Burke for her successful term as Chief and her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Justice Theis said. “I look forward to working with the bench, bar and community at large to further the Court’s mission of providing access to equal justice, ensuring judicial integrity and upholding the rule of law. Our goal continues to be increasing public trust and confidence in the courts.”

Justice Theis will be the fourth woman to serve as Chief Justice following the late Justice Mary Ann McMorrow, Justice Rita B. Garman, and Justice Burke.

She will be the 122nd Chief Justice in Illinois history.

Justice Theis’ formal installation will take place on Nov. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Supreme Court Building in Springfield with livestream available here.

