Cape Girardeau man facing 6 counts of weapon, drug delivery charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on multiple drug and gun charges after a traffic stop near Broadway and Clark Street.

Kaydence Kyler Robertson, 20, from Cape Girardeau, Mo. was arrested on October 23.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant charging Robertson with unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, a Cape Girardeau County deputy saw a vehicle speeding on Clark Street and then on Dunklin Street. The deputy pulled in behind the car after the driver parked in a driveway.

While talking to two passengers in the car, the deputy reported smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Court documents state that while searching the vehicle, deputies found a backpack containing different types of marijuana, THC wax, cannabis syrup, digital scales and a rolling device. They say they also found a black Glock 21 .45 caliber pistol.

According to court documents, it also appeared that a 3D-printed aftermarket “Glock switch” was installed on the gun.

Investigators say if installed properly, the switch can make the gun “fully automatic.”

They say they also found a Glock 19 9mm pistol under the front driver’s seat “with 18 rounds and one round chambered, ready to fire.”

Robertson remains in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

