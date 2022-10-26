Heartland Votes

100 St. Louis firefighters battle 5-alarm warehouse fire near the riverfront

Crews battle a warehouse fire at North 1st and O’Fallon streets.
Crews battle a warehouse fire at North 1st and O’Fallon streets.(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dozens and dozens of St. Louis City’s firefighters battled a large fire just northeast of Downtown near the riverfront Tuesday evening.

The fire department said 100 firefighters were called to North 1st and O’Fallon streets for the warehouse fire. The call for the fire came in just before 7 p.m. and multiple walls have collapsed since then. The police department said three buildings were exposed to the fire; two warehouses and embers are nearing the Laclede Power Generation facility.

Crews on the scene said the building had timber inside which made the fire burn incredibly strong, along with the high winds that made it tricky to control.

One civilian was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

