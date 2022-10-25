Where you can vote early in Carbondale

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Registered voters in Jackson County may cast their vote before election day at the clerk’s office or any off-site location.

Since Sept. 29, you can go to the County Clerk’s Office on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on holidays.

The Jackson County Clerk’s Office will also be open on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon for early voting.

According to the city of Carbondale, early voting for all polling locations will also be available at the following locations and times:

Carbondale Civic Center

Wednesday, Oct. 26 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SIU Student Center

Tuesday, Oct. 25 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They say early voting in Illinois is available for all elections. No excuse or reason is required.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.