Where you can vote early in Carbondale
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Registered voters in Jackson County may cast their vote before election day at the clerk’s office or any off-site location.
Since Sept. 29, you can go to the County Clerk’s Office on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on holidays.
The Jackson County Clerk’s Office will also be open on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon for early voting.
According to the city of Carbondale, early voting for all polling locations will also be available at the following locations and times:
Carbondale Civic Center
- Wednesday, Oct. 26 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 28 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 31 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 1 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SIU Student Center
- Tuesday, Oct. 25 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 27 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 2 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 3 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 4 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
They say early voting in Illinois is available for all elections. No excuse or reason is required.
