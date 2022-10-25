Heartland Votes

Two people arrested in connection to shooting in Sikeston that left man in critical condition

According to Sgt. Tyler Rowe with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, two people have...
According to Sgt. Tyler Rowe with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, two people have been taken into custody in the shooting.(Pixabay)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An argument turned into a shooting that sent one man to a St. Louis hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20.

According to Sgt. Tyler Rowe with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, two people have been taken into custody in the shooting.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Montgomery in New Madrid County in reference to an individual who had been shot.

A 32-year-old man was located with a gunshot wound to the face.

Prior to police arrival, there had been an altercation at the house between to other people.

The victim attempted to break up the fight.

During the fight, there was a gunshot.

He was responsive when police arrived, and was then takent to St. Louis in critical condition.

29-year-old Jemeka Marr of Sikeston was charged with Assault 1st Degree Or Attempt and Armed Criminal Action.

25-year-old Jalon Marr of Sikeston was charged withAssault 1st Degree Or Attempt and Armed Criminal Action.

The victim remains in critical condition.

The SEMO Major Case Squad was activated.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Carbondale police say they identified the suspect in a deadly weekend shooting as 20-year-old...
Cairo man wanted in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting; considered armed and dangerous
The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first...
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
According to DPS, they received a call about a shooting around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 700...
Charleston DPS investigating Sunday morning homicide
Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape...
Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized

Latest News

On Monday, October 24, we caught up with both candidates running for the 12th Congressional...
Preview of the Illinois 12th Congressional Dist. race
Port Cape Girardeau sits along the Riverfront in Cape Girardeau. This building is one of the...
Iconic landmark in Downtown Cape Girardeau to be upgraded
First annual Cape Light Fest,35 years in the making
Arts Council of Southeast Missouri takes the reigns on Cape Light Festival
Be mindful of your pets this Halloween holiday with tips on how to keep them safe.
Halloween tips for your pets