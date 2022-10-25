Heartland Votes

St. Louis CITY SC changes stadium name to CITYPARK

St. Louis CITY SC changes stadium name to CITYPARK
St. Louis CITY SC changes stadium name to CITYPARK(St. Louis CITY SC)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City’s soccer team announced its stadium will no longer hold Centene in the name.

St. Louis CITY SC said the stadium will be named CITY PARK moving forward.

“After discussions with Centene, we have agreed to reshape the current partnership with them and the focus moving forward will be on developing community health and wellness programming throughout the region,” Carolyn Kindle said. she’s the team’s president and CEO.

News 4 is reaching out to officials to better understand what’s going on with the Centene partnership.

In a press release, the team said, “while Centene will no longer be CITY SC’s stadium naming rights sponsor, the two organizations will work together on community health and wellness initiatives promoting youth soccer and fitness. Initial programming includes collaborating on two initiatives: CITY SC’s CITY Futures Program, which brings the game of soccer to a diverse group of youth across the Bi-State area; and a new effort to promote teamwork, fitness and competition between high school-age athletes in our community.”

We will update the story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first...
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Carbondale police say they identified the suspect in a deadly weekend shooting as 20-year-old...
Cairo man wanted in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting; considered armed and dangerous
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

Latest News

There's an unusual question on the ballot in Hardin County, Illinois. Leaders there want to...
Should Illinois break away from Cook County? Ballot referendum in Hardin County wants to know
Law enforcement leaders in Missouri say this Amendment is dangerous.
Law enforcement leaders in Missouri oppose Amendment 3
SIUC announced it partnered with MCC in Kansas City, Mo. for its Saluki Step Ahead program.
SIUC partners with Metropolitan Community College
Rain on Tuesday helped raise the level of the Mississippi River a little bit.
Water levels rising on Mississippi River
The candidates for the Mo. House 147th Dist. will debate Tuesday evening, Oct. 25.
Mo. House 147th Dist. candidate debate at 6:30 p.m.