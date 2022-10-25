St. Louis CITY SC changes stadium name to CITYPARK

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City’s soccer team announced its stadium will no longer hold Centene in the name.

St. Louis CITY SC said the stadium will be named CITY PARK moving forward.

“After discussions with Centene, we have agreed to reshape the current partnership with them and the focus moving forward will be on developing community health and wellness programming throughout the region,” Carolyn Kindle said. she’s the team’s president and CEO.

News 4 is reaching out to officials to better understand what’s going on with the Centene partnership.

In a press release, the team said, “while Centene will no longer be CITY SC’s stadium naming rights sponsor, the two organizations will work together on community health and wellness initiatives promoting youth soccer and fitness. Initial programming includes collaborating on two initiatives: CITY SC’s CITY Futures Program, which brings the game of soccer to a diverse group of youth across the Bi-State area; and a new effort to promote teamwork, fitness and competition between high school-age athletes in our community.”

We will update the story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.