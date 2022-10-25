SIUC signs agreement with Metropolitan Community College to participate in Saluki Step Ahead

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will partner with Metropolitan Community College in the Saluki Step Ahead program.

SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane signed an agreement with MCC on Monday, October 24.

MCC was founded in 1915 as the Kansas City Polytechnic Institute, Metropolitan Community College. According to a release from SIUC, it’s the oldest public institution of higher learning in Kansas City, Mo., and was the first community college established in the state.

According to SIU, the program helps students who graduate with an associate degree from the community college finish their SIU bachelor’s degrees online in accounting, business administration, criminology and criminal justice, early childhood, elementary education, health care management, nursing, psychology and radiologic sciences.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Metropolitan Community College to provide another option for place-bound students in this region,” Lane said. “If these students cannot come to Carbondale to complete their education, we will bring the experience and resources of a doctoral research university to them.”

SIU Carbondale does not charge out-of-state tuition. All U.S. citizens pay the same rate as Illinois residents.

According to SIUC, the new agreements will bring a total of 26 Saluki Step Ahead pacts the university has with community colleges in Illinois, Missouri and Texas so far. SIU has a similar agreement with St. Louis Community College.

Students in the Saluki Step Ahead program pay the community college rate for their first two years. In the third and fourth years, they receive an annual $4,000 scholarship.

The goal is to allow them to earn their degree for $25,000 or less.

