Showers moving out, dry tomorrow.

A strong storm system moved through the area bringing some much needed rain to the Heartland. This system is moving out and drier air will move in over night. For this evening we will see a few isolated showers early followed by clearing skies after midnight. Lows will be in the lower 40s northwest to upper 40s southeast.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy across the Heartland. Highs will reach the middle 60s. Winds will relax tomorrow evening allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s by Thursday morning across much of the Heartland.

