Should Illinois break away from Cook County? Ballot referendum in Hardin County wants to know

Leaders in Hardin County want to know if the rest of the state should break away from Cook County, home to the city of Chicago.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Leaders in Hardin County want to know if the rest of the state should break away from Cook County, home to the city of Chicago.

It’s a question that’s been proposed on the ballot in a hand full of counties across the state before, and now it’s on the ballot in Hardin county in southern Illinois.

“Illinois has a history of regional tensions, regional disputes. It’s kind of an endemic part of our state’s history,” said John Shaw, Paul Simon Public Policy Institute director.

One political analyst said this referendum is political theater.

Shaw said this is not the first time in the state’s history that a referendum on the ballot is looking to form the 51st state.

“Over the decades, it seems like there’s always a movement to either kick Chicago out of Illinois or for other entities to leave Illinois,” he said.

According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, this referendum is only on the ballot in Hardin County.

State Board of Elections leaders say that Hardin County is the second smallest county by registered voters in the entire state.

“I think parts of Illinois do not feel really connected to the full Illinois political community and they don’t know how to react, they don’t feel empowered and so they sometimes result towards these kind of referendums to sort of kind of express some frustration, but I don’t think it’s the expectation that it’ll change anything,” Shaw said.

According to Loret Newlin, leader of Illinois Separation Referendum, “Voting ‘yes’ does not make the state split happen. It is an assessment tool to find out what people want. Do they want their local county board or county commissioners to look into the possibility of separation and forming our own state, or do they not want them to looking into the possibility.”

Newlin said the vote will be used to inform and try to persuade elected officials with good data.

According to the State Board of Elections, if this referendum passes with a ‘yes’ vote, nothing will come about.

“I think it would be wrong to over interpret it and to think that it’s an indicator of this massive discontent that’s welling up across the state,” Shaw said.

