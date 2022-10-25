Severe weather possible today, very windy outside of storms too

Showers and thunderstorms will lift across the Heartland through the late morning hours into the early afternoon. Severe weather possible with these storms. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat, but isolated quick spin-up tornadoes will be possible too. Please make sure to have a way to get warnings. Even outside of storms, winds will be very strong, 40+mph winds possible. Make sure all of your Halloween and Fall decorations are secured! Cooler and drier weather will take over on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the 60s, about where we should be this time of year. We are watching for more scattered showers this weekend.

