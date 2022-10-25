Rain predicted to raise Mississippi River slightly

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rain on Tuesday, October 25 will help raise the water on the Mississippi River, but not by much.

The river at Cape Girardeau fell below 6 feet Tuesday morning to 5.9 feet, but forecasters expect it to rise a few more feet by the end of the week.

Current National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predictions have the river cresting at 9.3 feet on Saturday.

As of Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predictions have the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau cresting at 9.3 feet on Saturday. (Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.