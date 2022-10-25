Heartland Votes

Rain predicted to raise Mississippi River slightly

A tranquil look of the Mississippi River at Tower Rock.
A tranquil look of the Mississippi River at Tower Rock.
By Michale Johnson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rain on Tuesday, October 25 will help raise the water on the Mississippi River, but not by much.

The river at Cape Girardeau fell below 6 feet Tuesday morning to 5.9 feet, but forecasters expect it to rise a few more feet by the end of the week.

Current National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predictions have the river cresting at 9.3 feet on Saturday.

As of Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)...
As of Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predictions have the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau cresting at 9.3 feet on Saturday.

