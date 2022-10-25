Rain predicted to raise Mississippi River slightly
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rain on Tuesday, October 25 will help raise the water on the Mississippi River, but not by much.
The river at Cape Girardeau fell below 6 feet Tuesday morning to 5.9 feet, but forecasters expect it to rise a few more feet by the end of the week.
Current National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predictions have the river cresting at 9.3 feet on Saturday.
