Police to provide new details in death investigation of child found in suitcase

A picture of the suitcase was released to the public in hopes new information comes forward.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police confirmed more information will be released in its investigation into a 5-year-old child found dead inside of a suitcase in Southern Indiana back in April.

Sgt. Carey Huls with ISP Sellersburg said the new details would be provided on Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. at a news conference.

ISP previously stated the child’s body had been found inside of a suitcase in the woods in New Pekin, Ind. by a mushroom hunter on April 16.

While the boy’s identity has not been verified, police listed him as five years old, Black, and around four feet tall with a short haircut. He was found within a hard-shelled suitcase with the Las Vegas skyline printed on the outside.

An autopsy report was performed to determine the boy’s cause of death, but Huls previously mentioned the results were vague. Toxicology results to determine if the child had drugs in his system have not been released.

The National Center for Exploited and Missing Children were also called to assist ISP in identifying the boy.

ISP said it created a tip line for any information related to the case, but all calls that came into the line had led to dead ends as of May 2022.

The national tip line is (888) 437-6432.

