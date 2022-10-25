Heartland Votes

Parking restrictions set for Southeast Mo. State Homecoming parade

Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau ahead of and during Southeast Missouri State University’s Homecoming parade.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau ahead of and during Southeast Missouri State University’s Homecoming parade.

The parade is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 29.

Beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, parking will not be allowed on the following streets:

  • Both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street
  • Main Street from Park Drive to William Street
  • North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive
  • On the east side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview
  • On Houck Place
  • Bellevue to North Pacific (in front of Houck Stadium)
  • East side of Perry Avenue to Parkview

Signs and other traffic control devices will be in place to make drivers aware of the parking restrictions at the locations listed above.

Any vehicles parked after 5:30 a.m. on those streets will be towed.

Immediately after the parade, parking will be allowed, except for on Bellevue.

For a closer look at SEMO homecoming events, click here.

