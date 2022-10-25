Heartland Votes

No-excuse absentee voting open in Mo.

No-excuse absentee voting started Tuesday, October 25 in the Show Me State.
No-excuse absentee voting started Tuesday, October 25 in the Show Me State.(Cyle Clark)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The polls are essentially now open for all Missouri voters.

Prior to Tuesday, anyone wanting vote early in Missouri had to meet the criteria for one of six approved reasons.

Missouri voters can request an absentee ballot from their local election officials in person, by mail, email or fax.

You can request an absentee ballot online here.

You can also find your local election authority contact information online.

