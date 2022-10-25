Heartland Votes

Much needed rain could create hazardous driving conditions

Rainfall on Tuesday is a welcome sight for many because of the ongoing drought, but the brief relief could create hazardous driving conditions.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Rainfall on Tuesday is a welcome sight for many because of the ongoing drought, but the brief relief could create hazardous driving conditions.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), during extended dry periods, oil and tire residue builds up on roadways. When rain mixes with the residue it creates slick conditions.

KYTC is urging drivers to be cautious when traveling.

They recommend reducing speed, allowing for extra stopping distance and avoiding tailgating.

