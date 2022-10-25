Much needed rain could create hazardous driving conditions

(KFVS) - Rainfall on Tuesday is a welcome sight for many because of the ongoing drought, but the brief relief could create hazardous driving conditions.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), during extended dry periods, oil and tire residue builds up on roadways. When rain mixes with the residue it creates slick conditions.

KYTC is urging drivers to be cautious when traveling.

They recommend reducing speed, allowing for extra stopping distance and avoiding tailgating.

