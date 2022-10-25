Heartland Votes

Mo. woman charged after allegedly helping juvenile suspects escape from detention center

Michelle Royal, 39, of Florissant, Missouri is facing two counts of Hindering Prosecution.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is being charged for her alleged involvement in the escape of two juvenile suspects from the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, Michelle Royal, 39, of Florissant, Mo. is charged with two counts of Hindering Prosecution.

Detectives say the two suspects escaped the detention center on May 29, 2022.

One of the juvenile suspects was met by another subject at an undisclosed location the morning after the escape and was observed being provided with “transportation and firearms.”

When the subject was arrested, he told police that Royal, a mother to one of the suspects, was providing similar assistance.

After detectives obtained a search warrant for Royal’s cellphone, they discovered the phone number was associated with an active Cash App account.

Detectives then obtained records associated with the account, which revealed Royal activated a phone number associated with a phone she or another person had provided to the juvenile suspect.

Detectives also said on May 30, 2022, Royal’s cellphone traveled to an area near the cellphone of one of the juvenile suspects.

According to a release, on May 31, 2022, Royal’s cellphone received two calls from the juvenile suspect while she was on duty as a corrections officer at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

Approximately one minute after the second call, detectives say Royal transferred money via Cash App to a subject who was in a similar location as the juvenile suspect.

The investigation revealed “numerous contacts” between Royal and the juvenile suspect over a period of seven days before the juvenile suspect was apprehended in connection with a vehicular hijacking in St. Louis County.

Royal was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and is being held on a $30,000 cash-only bond.

St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Fugitive Affairs are leading this investigation.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

