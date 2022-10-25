Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - You may not be able to walk to Tower Rock by this weekend.

According to a Facebook post by the Missouri Department of Conservation, due to the projected 3.5 feet at the Mississippi River Chester gauge, Tower Rock Natural Area may be inaccessible by foot soon.

They reminded visitors to be cautious when exploring the area.

Low water on the Mississippi River has had people flocking to the 400-million-year-old landmark in Perry County, which is usually only accessible by boat.

MDC offered some tips so people could safely and courteously visit Tower Rock.

A look at the low river level and Tower Rock in Perry County, Mo. on Friday, Oct. 21.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.