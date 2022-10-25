Heartland Votes

Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon

According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and mixed hardwoods. It features a vertical geologic formation known as “Tower Rock” in the river channel.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - You may not be able to walk to Tower Rock by this weekend.

According to a Facebook post by the Missouri Department of Conservation, due to the projected 3.5 feet at the Mississippi River Chester gauge, Tower Rock Natural Area may be inaccessible by foot soon.

They reminded visitors to be cautious when exploring the area.

Low water on the Mississippi River has had people flocking to the 400-million-year-old landmark in Perry County, which is usually only accessible by boat.

MDC offered some tips so people could safely and courteously visit Tower Rock.

A look at the low river level and Tower Rock in Perry County, Mo. on Friday, Oct. 21.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first...
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Carbondale police say they identified the suspect in a deadly weekend shooting as 20-year-old...
Cairo man wanted in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting; considered armed and dangerous
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

Latest News

Three juveniles are accused of robbing and stealing vaping products from a convenience store.
3 juveniles accused of robbing convenience store
From left: John Voss, Andy Leighton and Greg Tlapek, candidates for the Mo. House 147th...
KFVS to stream Mo. House 147th Dist. candidate debate
The Christmas tree will remain lit until the beginning of the new year.
Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in Cape Girardeau set for Nov. 25
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland