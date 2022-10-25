OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s no-excuse absentee voting begins Tuesday.

The new law allows eligible registered voters to cast their ballot before election day without providing an excuse. Previously if you voted absentee, you would have to give a reason to an election official before you cast your ballot.

“Every time a person votes absentee, whether by mail or in the office, they have to mark why they’re voting absentee,” said Christian County Clerk Kay Brown. “Are they absent on election day? Is it due to religious purposes? Are they working on election day? We now have something new that we’ve never had before. We have absentee voting with no excuse. So if anyone would like to come in and vote absentee here in the office, you can, with no excuse.”

If you want to vote early this year, you can go to your county clerk’s office and cast your ballot. The change only applies to people voting absentee in person at election offices or satellite locations the final two weeks before an election. Those who cast their ballot by mail are still required to provide an excuse.

The approved excuses include

Absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote

Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability on election day, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability and resides at the same address

Religious belief or practice

Employment as an election authority or by an election authority at a location other than such voter’s polling place, a first responder, a health care worker, or a member of law enforcement;

Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained.

Certified participation in the address confidentiality program was established under sections 589.660 to 589.681 because of safety concerns.

There are other changes in Missouri’s voting laws. If you plan to cast your ballot for this election, you must bring a valid ID with you. Voter registration cards, student ids, and utility bills will not count as identification.

“When you go to vote, you have to have your photo ID, your Missouri unexpired driver’s license, a nondriver’s license,” said Brown. “It cannot be expired has to be a current license. You can have a military license or military ID you can have a passport. Any of these forms of identification are used on election day.”

You can cast a blue provisional ballot if you do not have an approved ID on election day.

“If a person doesn’t have a driver’s license, military ID, or any other form of ID, then they can always vote a blue provisional ballot. All of those blue provisional ballots that are sealed up will be brought to the clerk’s office. And then we will have to go through each one of them to determine if the signature matches on the blue envelope as to what we have on file for that voter.”

For more information on Missouri voter ID, click HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.