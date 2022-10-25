Heartland Votes

Memorial set up in south St. Louis in honor of high school shooting victims

News 4's Damon Arnold visits the memorial dedicated to the victims of the deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A memorial honoring the victims of the shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

A 15-year-old student, Alexandria Bell, and 61-year-old teacher Jean Kuczka were shot and killed at CVPA Monday morning, Oct. 24. Seven others were injured.

The shooter, later identified as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, was shot and killed by responding officers.

A memorial was set up with flowers and pictures of the victims.

News 4′s Damon Arnold visited the memorial and was brought to tears by what he witnessed.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first...
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
Carbondale police say they identified the suspect in a deadly weekend shooting as 20-year-old...
Cairo man wanted in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting; considered armed and dangerous
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

Latest News

No-excuse absentee voting started Tuesday, October 25 in the Show Me State.
No-excuse absentee voting open in Mo.
From left: Wendell Williams, associate chancellor of enrollment management; Chancellor Austin...
SIUC signs agreement with Metropolitan Community College to participate in Saluki Step Ahead
A tranquil look of the Mississippi River at Tower Rock.
Rain predicted to raise Mississippi River slightly
Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau ahead of and during Southeast...
Parking restrictions set for Southeast Mo. State Homecoming parade
The current comprehensive plan has served the city of Jackson since 2009.
City of Jackson to hold community input workshops for future development plans