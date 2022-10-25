Heartland Votes

Juvenile inmates post live video of riot during prison standoff

The video was broadcasted to thousands on Facebook from an unsecured computer inside the jail.
Indian River Juvenile prison
Indian River Juvenile prison(State of Ohio)
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MASSILON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Department of Youth Services is investigating after inmates at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility posted a live video of them rioting during a standoff, Saturday night.

The video was broadcasted to thousands on Facebook from an unsecured computer inside the jail.

“We are aware that a video was created and broadcast online during Saturday’s incident,” Tony Gottschlich, a spokesperson for DYS, said. “How the youth were able to log into a password-protected computer is under investigation. Once the investigation is complete, we will determine next steps to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”

Twelve teens were arrested following the incident.

The audio in the video is difficult to hear, but what’s clear is these inmates did not hold back on tearing a part the room they were in.

They were seen flipping a desk and throwing the drawers outside broken windows.

A few of them even hoisted a refrigerator through one of the smashed windows.

Moments later, the group of inmates ate candy bars after the destruction they caused.

DYS said the damages and costs are still being assessed and it appears none of the damage is structural.

