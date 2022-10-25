Heartland Votes

Ill. Dept. of Public Health offers $12M in grants for lead abatement

The Illinois Department of Public Health is offering $12 million in grant opportunities for...
The Illinois Department of Public Health is offering $12 million in grant opportunities for local groups to help residential property owners with lead abatement and mitigation projects.(WTVG)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is offering $12 million in grant opportunities for local groups to help residential property owners with lead abatement and mitigation projects.

According to a release from the state, it’s all part of efforts to protect children from lead poisoning and in recognition of Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.

IDPH is currently accepting applications through November 18 for up to $12 million in grants from the Comprehensive Lead Education, Reduction, and Window Replacement program.

Applications must be submitted through the web-based “EGrAMS” system (Electronic Grants Administration and Management System) used by IDPH for end-to-end grants management.

“Protecting children from exposure to lead is critical for their long-term health,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “Even low levels of lead have been shown to affect learning and the ability to pay attention. Early detection by a healthcare provider is crucial to prevent further exposure and reduce harmful damage. As a pediatrician, I know the most important step to preventing exposure is the removal of lead hazards from the environments in which children live, learn, grow, and play. IDPH is happy to announce efforts during Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week to help local municipalities with lead abatement projects to improve the health of their communities.”

While the primary source of lead exposure is contaminated dust created by disturbed and/or deteriorated lead-based paint, IDPH said it can also be caused by lead in soil, water or other products containing lead.

Three municipalities in Illinois were previously awarded grants from CLEAR-Win for a total of $14,977,927 for lead and $955,439 for the Healthy Homes supplemental award.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first...
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
Carbondale police say they identified the suspect in a deadly weekend shooting as 20-year-old...
Cairo man wanted in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting; considered armed and dangerous
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

Latest News

The induction ceremony takes place in the Rotunda at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo.
Mo. Veterans Hall of Fame induction ceremony comes to the state Capitol
From left: Jemeka Marr, 29, of Sikeston, and Jalon Marr, 25, of Sikeston were arrested on...
Two arrested in connection with shooting near Sikeston that left man in critical condition; SEMO Major Case Squad activated
Cape Girardeau police announced parking restrictions for the SEMO Homecoming parade on Saturday.
Parking restrictions for SEMO Homecoming parade
Two people were arrested in connection with a Sikeston, Mo. shooting.
2 arrested in connection with Sikeston shooting