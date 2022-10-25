Ill. Dept. of Public Health offers $12M in grants for lead abatement

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is offering $12 million in grant opportunities for local groups to help residential property owners with lead abatement and mitigation projects.

According to a release from the state, it’s all part of efforts to protect children from lead poisoning and in recognition of Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.

IDPH is currently accepting applications through November 18 for up to $12 million in grants from the Comprehensive Lead Education, Reduction, and Window Replacement program.

Applications must be submitted through the web-based “EGrAMS” system (Electronic Grants Administration and Management System) used by IDPH for end-to-end grants management.

“Protecting children from exposure to lead is critical for their long-term health,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “Even low levels of lead have been shown to affect learning and the ability to pay attention. Early detection by a healthcare provider is crucial to prevent further exposure and reduce harmful damage. As a pediatrician, I know the most important step to preventing exposure is the removal of lead hazards from the environments in which children live, learn, grow, and play. IDPH is happy to announce efforts during Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week to help local municipalities with lead abatement projects to improve the health of their communities.”

While the primary source of lead exposure is contaminated dust created by disturbed and/or deteriorated lead-based paint, IDPH said it can also be caused by lead in soil, water or other products containing lead.

Three municipalities in Illinois were previously awarded grants from CLEAR-Win for a total of $14,977,927 for lead and $955,439 for the Healthy Homes supplemental award.

