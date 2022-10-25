Heartland Votes

House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police said a house on the 900 block of College Street was damaged by gunfire...
Cape Girardeau Police said a house on the 900 block of College Street was damaged by gunfire early Monday morning.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24.

Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire.

The homeowner told officers they had not seen or heard anything.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first...
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Carbondale police say they identified the suspect in a deadly weekend shooting as 20-year-old...
Cairo man wanted in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting; considered armed and dangerous
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

According to Sgt. Tyler Rowe with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, two people have...
Two arrested in connection with shooting in Sikeston that left man in critical condition
David Edwards, Jr., 29, of Carbondale, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of...
Carbondale man charged with first-degree murder in deadly shooting
Carbondale man indicted on 1st degree murder charges
Carbondale man indicted on 1st degree murder charges
Tasty Tuesday: The German Cook 10/25
Tasty Tuesday: The German Cook 10/25