House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24.

Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire.

The homeowner told officers they had not seen or heard anything.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

