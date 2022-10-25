Heartland Votes

First Alert: Rain with severe storms possible

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 10/25
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The Heartland is finally getting some much needed rain.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will push through the region today.

Much of the Heartland is under a level one threat and locations further south and east are under a level two threat for severe storms.

The biggest threat will be damaging winds, but there is a small risk for isolated hail and possibly an isolated spin-up tornado.

Timing for storms looks to be mid morning through the afternoon.

It will also be very windy with gusts 35 to 40 mph possible. Even stronger winds are likely with the thunderstorms.

A good portion of the Heartland is under a wind advisory until 7 p.m.

Rainfall amounts will range from a quarter-inch to an inch and a half.

Highs today will only be in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Late this evening and overnight there could be a couple wraparound showers.

Thursday is looking dry and cooler, but closer to average temps for this time of year in the mid 60s.

