Fire concerns grow as city deals with hydrant issues

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A city is on edge after two residential fires within 400 feet of each other required backup from other departments because the city’s fire hydrants struggled to keep up.

Kennett fire chief Lance Davis might be new to the job, but he said he is very familiar with the age-old issue.

According to Davis, there are over 500 fire hydrants in the city limits, and some of them are only pumping around 350 gallons per minute.

He said this is just not enough water to combat large residential fires.

“A residence of 2,000 square feet, you require around 700 gallons per minute, so that hydrant is not putting out enough water,” said Davis.

Because of this ongoing issue, Kennett has had to reach out to Senath and Caruthersville to bring in more water.

The water system in Kennett also sparks concern among people like Lisa Dry who lives near a hydrant. She worries if it will help if her house catches fire.

“We have great equipment, we have a lot of training for our firefighters, but unfortunately, they don’t have the basic requirement they need to do their job. Which is water,” said Dry.

Dry is a fourth-generation homeowner in Kennett, and said she has brought the issue to the city council multiple times over the past few years.

“This has been going on for a very long time, for decades, when I first brought it up to the city council in August, they said this is not a new problem,” said Dry.

Some residents say they are concerned not only for their property but also for their pocketbooks.

Dry said that the fire safety rating went down because the water hydrant tests were not reported to the state, which led to a rise in insurance prices.

“And what happened is our fire rating went down once over the past year, but our homeowner’s insurance has went up,” said Dry.

Mayor Chancellor Wayne said they are conducting tests on the hydrants to get to the root of the issue, and they will release those details as soon as they are in.

