Heartland Votes

Fire concerns grow as city deals with hydrant issues

A hydrant sits 400 feet from where two fires occurred.
A hydrant sits 400 feet from where two fires occurred.(KAIT)
By Jace Passmore
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A city is on edge after two residential fires within 400 feet of each other required backup from other departments because the city’s fire hydrants struggled to keep up.

Kennett fire chief Lance Davis might be new to the job, but he said he is very familiar with the age-old issue.

According to Davis, there are over 500 fire hydrants in the city limits, and some of them are only pumping around 350 gallons per minute.

He said this is just not enough water to combat large residential fires.

“A residence of 2,000 square feet, you require around 700 gallons per minute, so that hydrant is not putting out enough water,” said Davis.

Because of this ongoing issue, Kennett has had to reach out to Senath and Caruthersville to bring in more water.

The water system in Kennett also sparks concern among people like Lisa Dry who lives near a hydrant. She worries if it will help if her house catches fire.

“We have great equipment, we have a lot of training for our firefighters, but unfortunately, they don’t have the basic requirement they need to do their job. Which is water,” said Dry.

Dry is a fourth-generation homeowner in Kennett, and said she has brought the issue to the city council multiple times over the past few years.

“This has been going on for a very long time, for decades, when I first brought it up to the city council in August, they said this is not a new problem,” said Dry.

Some residents say they are concerned not only for their property but also for their pocketbooks.

Dry said that the fire safety rating went down because the water hydrant tests were not reported to the state, which led to a rise in insurance prices.

“And what happened is our fire rating went down once over the past year, but our homeowner’s insurance has went up,” said Dry.

Mayor Chancellor Wayne said they are conducting tests on the hydrants to get to the root of the issue, and they will release those details as soon as they are in.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first...
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Carbondale police say they identified the suspect in a deadly weekend shooting as 20-year-old...
Cairo man wanted in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting; considered armed and dangerous
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau ahead of and during Southeast...
Parking restrictions set for Southeast Mo. State Homecoming parade
The current comprehensive plan has served the city of Jackson since 2009.
City of Jackson to hold community input workshops for future development plans
Rainfall on Tuesday is a welcome sight for many because of the ongoing drought, but the brief...
Much needed rain could create hazardous driving conditions
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Cape Girardeau Police said a house on the 900 block of College Street was damaged by gunfire...
House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau