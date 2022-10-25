Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers honored at ceremony in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Fallen Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were honored at a ceremony in Poplar Bluff on Tuesday, October 25.

The morning service at the Fellowship General Baptist Church served as a dedication for a new memorial at the Troop E Headquarters.

The memorial is a tribute to four state troopers from the southeast Missouri area who’ve died in the line of duty since 1931.

The monument became a reality through donations and community support.

”It’s certainly a stressful job, you see in the news all the time, the issues we’re faced with,” Captain Phil Gregory, MSHP Troop E commander, said. “So any way that we can give back to the families who have made the ultimate sacrifice, is what we want, we want to do, is outstanding.”

Families of two of the fallen state troopers were at Tuesday’s ceremony.

