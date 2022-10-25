Heartland Votes

Multiple explosions, fire at building on Cleveland’s East Side

(Source; Cleveland fire)
(Source; Cleveland fire)
By Chris Anderson and Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at an auto repair shop in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Crews were called out to the area of E. 145th Street and Kinsman Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Cleveland firefighters said there was actually one initial explosion and three secondary explosions from propane tanks inside the building.

Firefighters added the flames also spread to a nearby occupied home.

Cleveland firefighters were able to rescue a dog from that home, who had run out on a second floor balcony.

Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman said one of the secondary explosions was so violent, it actually deployed an airbag in one of the firetrucks.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

It is not clear if anyone was in the building when the explosion happened,, Lt. Norman said crews will search the building.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

