Multiple explosions, fire at building on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at an auto repair shop in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Crews were called out to the area of E. 145th Street and Kinsman Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Cleveland firefighters said there was actually one initial explosion and three secondary explosions from propane tanks inside the building.

Firefighters added the flames also spread to a nearby occupied home.

#CLEFIREONSCENE 222 Alarm at Kinsman/E.145 in 5th Battalion. Began as fire in Auto Repair Shop. Multiple explosions and fire extended to neighboring occupied house. 11 #CLEFIRE Companies on scene. Over 50 firefighters. Crews making progress. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/pEauCdDwgi — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) October 25, 2022

Cleveland firefighters were able to rescue a dog from that home, who had run out on a second floor balcony.

Members of #CLEFIRE Rescue Squad 2 rescued a dog from a neighboring house at the 222-Alarm Fire at Kinsman/E.145. pic.twitter.com/dWLj8k8AmS — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) October 25, 2022

Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman said one of the secondary explosions was so violent, it actually deployed an airbag in one of the firetrucks.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

It is not clear if anyone was in the building when the explosion happened,, Lt. Norman said crews will search the building.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

