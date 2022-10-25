Heartland Votes

Clorox recalls some Pine-Sol products over possible bacterial contamination

By Greg Brobeck
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Clorox is recalling several scented multi-surface cleaners marketed under the Pine-Sol brand because they may be contaminated with a bacteria that may be harmful to those with weakened immune systems.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scents, CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents, and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners.

The company notes that its original Pine-Sol product with a pine scent is not included in the recall.

All of the affected products have a date code that starts with “A4,” followed by a five digit number less than 22249. This means they were made before September 2022.

Consumers are asked to take a photo of the UPC code and date codes on the products and then throw them away. They can then contact Clorox for a refund. They can call Pine-Sol toll-free at (855) 378-4982, email at PineSolRecalls@inmar.com, or visit pinesolrecall.com

No illnesses have been reported.

