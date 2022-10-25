Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in Cape Girardeau set for Nov. 25

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be Friday evening, November 25.

Gather at the corner of Broadway and Fountain from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to sing Christmas carols, enjoy warm beverages and treats and watch Santa Claus light the tree.

The Christmas tree will remain lit until the beginning of the new year.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.