Heartland Votes

Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in Cape Girardeau set for Nov. 25

The Christmas tree will remain lit until the beginning of the new year.
The Christmas tree will remain lit until the beginning of the new year.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be Friday evening, November 25.

Gather at the corner of Broadway and Fountain from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to sing Christmas carols, enjoy warm beverages and treats and watch Santa Claus light the tree.

The Christmas tree will remain lit until the beginning of the new year.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first...
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Carbondale police say they identified the suspect in a deadly weekend shooting as 20-year-old...
Cairo man wanted in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting; considered armed and dangerous
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

Latest News

From left: John Voss, Andy Leighton and Greg Tlapek, candidates for the Mo. House 147th...
KFVS to stream Mo. House 147th Dist. candidate debate
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The burn ban has been in place since September 27.
Burn ban lifted for McCracken Co., Ky.