3 juveniles accused of robbing convenience store

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three juveniles are accused of robbing and stealing vaping products from a convenience store.

According to Paducah police, the juveniles, ages 13, 17 and 16, were taken into custody on charges of robbery and theft by unlawful taking.

They say the owner of Superway on N. 8th Street told them a young man wearing a mask came into the store Saturday afternoon, October 15 and threatened him with a baseball bat.

He said the first young man and another young man grabbed some vaping products and other merchandise and left, leaving the baseball bat inside the store.

According to police, the owner told them the same young men and a third young man returned on the evening of Oct. 15. This time, he said the young man yelled at him and then pulled a display case over.

They said the three stole more vaping products and ran away.

The owner said this time one of the young men left behind a sandal he had been wearing. Detectives found the sandal near the gas pumps.

On Friday, Oct. 21, detectives arrested a 16 year old and a 17 year old, the younger of which was charged with first-degree robbery (complicity) and felony theft by unlawful taking. The 17 year old was charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Police say a 13 year old was taken into custody on Monday, Oct. 24 and charged with first-degree robbery and theft by unlawful taking.

All three were booked into the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

