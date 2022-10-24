Heartland Votes

The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open

NOTE: THIS VIDEO HAS NO SOUND. The world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open to the public in Boyne Falls, Michigan. (Source: WDIV)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open to the public in Boyne Falls, Michigan.

At roughly 1,200 feet long, SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain provides more than 1,000 feet of suspended walking surface.

The walkable portion of the pedestrian-only bridge is about 5 feet wide.

The bridge officially opened last Saturday.

For comparison, the famous SkyBridge in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is 700 feet long.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were conducting foot patrols on the 200 block of West College Street as they monitored...
Deadly shooting under investigation in Carbondale
The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first...
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
Police lights generic.
Charleston DPS investigating Sunday morning homicide
Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape...
Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized
According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds visitors to explore Tower Rock safely

Latest News

Black bear (FILE)
Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on October 17, 2022, hitting energy...
Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites
Rodney D. Brooks, 35, of Marion, was found and arrested on Oct. 18 in Springfield, Ill. with...
Marion man wanted in connection with Carbondale shooting now in custody
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing