Heartland Votes

Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway

The woman was injured after she was attacked by a black bear in her driveway when she let her dog out in the morning. (KOMO via CNN)
By KOMO Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (KOMO) - A Washington state woman was injured after she was attacked by a black bear in her driveway when she let her dog out in the morning.

Chris Busching, with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police, says the woman was attacked by a black bear Saturday morning outside her home in Leavenworth. The victim’s identity has not been released.

“She let her dog out, walked out the front door. Didn’t hear anything, see anything, and all of a sudden, the bear was on her,” Busching said.

Busching was among the officials who responded when called about the attack.

“She was able to fight the bear off. She got into her car and drove to the hospital. She didn’t do anything to provoke this,” he said.

Officials say the victim went to the nearby hospital in town before being sent to another hospital. Her injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

“I talked to her. I met her at the hospital, as well, before I went to the scene – and good spirits,” Busching said.

Authorities say the attack came from a female bear with cubs. The adult bear was found about 1,000 yards from the scene. It was lethally removed, and the cubs were sent to a rehabilitation facility.

The incident happened near a busy tourist area.

“It’s pretty common to see bears in Leavenworth. We try to educate the public as best we can, making sure that they don’t try to approach the bears in any manner. These are not furry little teddy bears. These are wild animals, and that can potentially be dangerous,” Busching said.

Fish and Wildlife is leading the investigation into the attack.

Copyright 2022 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were conducting foot patrols on the 200 block of West College Street as they monitored...
Deadly shooting under investigation in Carbondale
Police lights generic.
Charleston DPS investigating Sunday morning homicide
Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape...
Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized
According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds visitors to explore Tower Rock safely
Crews from East County and Fruitland Fire Protection Districts, along with other fire...
Crews respond to large field fire in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.

Latest News

The Trump Organization, the former president's real estate company, is charged with an alleged...
Trump Organization trial starts; Cheney details Jan. 6 subpoena
The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first...
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
The woman was injured after she was attacked by a black bear in her driveway when she let her...
Bear euthanized after unprovoked attack on Washington state woman
Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after scoring on a base hit by Alex Bregman against the...
Astros sweep Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series again