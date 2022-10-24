WATCH: Student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School describes escaping school shooter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A student at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School recounted the Monday morning shooting.

The freshman student said she heard “boom, boom, boom, boom” while she was on the fourth floor. She told News 4′s Damon Arnold that she was scared and that they worked together to open the window.

The girl said she and other students were told to jump and officers on scene would catch them. After they got out, the students ran to a safe location.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.