WATCH: Mayor Jones remembers visiting CVPA on first day, says ‘this is just so unfair’

Mayor Jones speaking during press conference
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishauara Jones became emotional as she spoke following the deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

3 dead, including suspect, after shooting at South City high school

“Visited the school the first day on the first day and talked to the students and how excited they were about their upcoming school year. They were bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, we laughed, we sang, and we danced. And now to be here, for such a devesting and traumatic situation breaks my heart, especially as a mother,” said Mayor Jones.

She spoke about how she got a call from her son after he heard the news of the shooting. She said he told her, “Mommy, you sound stressed.” To which she replied that she was stressed and heartbroken.

“Heartbroken for these families who send their children to our schools hoping they will be safe. Our children shouldn’t have to experience this, they shouldn’t have to go through active shooter drills in case something happens, and unfortunately, that happened today,” Mayor Jones explained.

WATCH: Student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School describes escaping school shooter

While addressing the media, Mayor Jones thanked the first responders who ran into the building. She also mentioned that her heart and prayers go out to everyone involved.

“I’m sure that everyone involved will have to deal with the trauma that will reverberate across our community in the days and the months to come,” Mayor Jones said. “This is just so unfair.”

