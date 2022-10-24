Redhawks rise, Salukis fall in latest FCS rankings

(KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks continue to soar after the team’s 6th straight victory.

SEMO climbed from #16 to #15 in the latest FCS Top 25 Poll after a 51-16 win over Northwestern State on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Southern Illinois University Salukis moved down in the rankings following a 27-24 loss to South Dakota.

The loss brought an end to SIU’s five-game winning streak and moved the Salukis from #14 to #20.

SIU will host Northern Iowa on Saturday, and the Redhawks will welcome Eastern Kentucky to Houck Field on Saturday for Homecoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.