Heartland Votes

Redhawks rise, Salukis fall in latest FCS rankings

The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks continue to soar after the team’s 6th straight victory.
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks continue to soar after the team’s 6th straight victory.(Stock image/Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks continue to soar after the team’s 6th straight victory.

SEMO climbed from #16 to #15 in the latest FCS Top 25 Poll after a 51-16 win over Northwestern State on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Southern Illinois University Salukis moved down in the rankings following a 27-24 loss to South Dakota.

The loss brought an end to SIU’s five-game winning streak and moved the Salukis from #14 to #20.

SIU will host Northern Iowa on Saturday, and the Redhawks will welcome Eastern Kentucky to Houck Field on Saturday for Homecoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were conducting foot patrols on the 200 block of West College Street as they monitored...
Deadly shooting under investigation in Carbondale
The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first...
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
Police lights generic.
Charleston DPS investigating Sunday morning homicide
Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape...
Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized
According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds visitors to explore Tower Rock safely

Latest News

The Southern Illinois University Men’s Basketball team is predicted to finish third in the...
Salukis picked to finish 3rd in MVC, Racers rank 8th in preseason poll
The Salukis are picked to finish 7th in the MVC this year, according to the MVC Preseason Poll...
MVC poll predicts slide for SIU women’s basketball, Racers debut at #4
The Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) released its preseason poll on Tuesday, October 18.
Redhawks Men’s Basketball picked 4th in 2022-2023 OVC preseason poll
The latest national rankings have the Redhawks and Salukis moving up two spots.
SEMO, SIU move up in FCS poll