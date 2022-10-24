Redhawks rise, Salukis fall in latest FCS rankings
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks continue to soar after the team’s 6th straight victory.
SEMO climbed from #16 to #15 in the latest FCS Top 25 Poll after a 51-16 win over Northwestern State on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Southern Illinois University Salukis moved down in the rankings following a 27-24 loss to South Dakota.
The loss brought an end to SIU’s five-game winning streak and moved the Salukis from #14 to #20.
SIU will host Northern Iowa on Saturday, and the Redhawks will welcome Eastern Kentucky to Houck Field on Saturday for Homecoming weekend.
