Record attendance for 2022 Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - More people than ever went to the Du Quoin State Fair this year.

State officials report more than 171,000 people passed through the gates. That’s a 13.5 percent increase compared to last year, and the most since the state started tracking attendance numbers.

“The hard work of the Du Quoin State Fair staff and volunteers resulted in a hugely successful and enjoyable fair season for thousands in Southern Illinois and beyond,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “This year, we honored a century of tradition here in Du Quoin. And as we look ahead to the 101st year of the Fair, I know there are many more celebrations to come.”

Officials also say the seven concerts held at The Grandstand this year generated more than $320,000 in revenue.

The 2023 Du Quoin State Fair will run August 25 to September 4.

