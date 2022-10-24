Heartland Votes

Record attendance for 2022 Du Quoin State Fair

FREE: New entertainment at Du Quoin State Fair you don’t have pay to enjoy
Officials say the seven concerts held at The Grandstand this year generated more than $320,000 in revenue.(tcw-kfvs12)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - More people than ever went to the Du Quoin State Fair this year.

State officials report more than 171,000 people passed through the gates. That’s a 13.5 percent increase compared to last year, and the most since the state started tracking attendance numbers.

“The hard work of the Du Quoin State Fair staff and volunteers resulted in a hugely successful and enjoyable fair season for thousands in Southern Illinois and beyond,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “This year, we honored a century of tradition here in Du Quoin. And as we look ahead to the 101st year of the Fair, I know there are many more celebrations to come.”

Officials also say the seven concerts held at The Grandstand this year generated more than $320,000 in revenue.

The 2023 Du Quoin State Fair will run August 25 to September 4.

