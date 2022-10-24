Record attendance for 2022 Du Quoin State Fair
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - More people than ever went to the Du Quoin State Fair this year.
State officials report more than 171,000 people passed through the gates. That’s a 13.5 percent increase compared to last year, and the most since the state started tracking attendance numbers.
“The hard work of the Du Quoin State Fair staff and volunteers resulted in a hugely successful and enjoyable fair season for thousands in Southern Illinois and beyond,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “This year, we honored a century of tradition here in Du Quoin. And as we look ahead to the 101st year of the Fair, I know there are many more celebrations to come.”
Officials also say the seven concerts held at The Grandstand this year generated more than $320,000 in revenue.
The 2023 Du Quoin State Fair will run August 25 to September 4.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.