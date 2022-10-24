Rain and storms for your Tuesday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday evening Heartland. A storm system will move through the area tomorrow and this will bring a round of showers and storms to the Heartland. For this evening, we will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will remain mild, slowly falling through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s.

For your Tuesday we will see cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. A few of these storms could be strong to severe especially across our southeastern counties. The main threat will be from strong winds. In addition to storms, much of the Heartland will receive much needed rain. Rainfall will average close to an inch with some of our western counties receiving over an inch and a half of rain. Highs tomorrow will range form the middle 60s north to lower 70s south. Winds will gust over 30MPH throughout the day.,

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.