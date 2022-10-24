Heartland Votes

Rain and storms for your Tuesday

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday evening Heartland. A storm system will move through the area tomorrow and this will bring a round of showers and storms to the Heartland. For this evening, we will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will remain mild, slowly falling through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s.

For your Tuesday we will see cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. A few of these storms could be strong to severe especially across our southeastern counties. The main threat will be from strong winds. In addition to storms, much of the Heartland will receive much needed rain. Rainfall will average close to an inch with some of our western counties receiving over an inch and a half of rain. Highs tomorrow will range form the middle 60s north to lower 70s south. Winds will gust over 30MPH throughout the day.,

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first...
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
Officers were conducting foot patrols on the 200 block of West College Street as they monitored...
Deadly shooting under investigation in Carbondale
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Police lights generic.
Charleston DPS investigating Sunday morning homicide
Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape...
Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized

Latest News

Watch the First Alert forecast at noon 10/24.
First Alert noon forecast 10/24
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Fire danger high today, scattered storms expected Tuesday
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 10/24
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 10/24
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 10/23/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 10/23/2022