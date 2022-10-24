Heartland Votes

Preview of the Illinois 12th Congressional Dist. race

Catching up with Illinois 12th Congressional candidates
By Colin Baillie
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - On Monday, October 24, we caught up with both candidates running for the 12th Congressional District in Illinois.

From the pain at the pump, to soaring grocery prices, it’s the economy driving this election.

“We have to get a control on inflation,” said Homer “Chip” Markel.

Markel is running as a Democrat and is a political newcomer.

“Like I said earlier, we have to continue to have a strong economy. We have to do something for the hardworking people of southern Illinois, so they don’t have to choose whether or not they put gas in the car or they put food on the table,” he continued.

Mike Bost is the long-time Republican Incumbent. He is seeking his 5th term in office.

“One is the poor fuel or poor energy policy that the Biden administration has and two there’s been two bills, the 5th COVID bill that was not no-partisan which just shoved a bunch of money into the economy and that really didn’t need to be done,” he said.

According to Bost, we need to reinstate the Keystone Pipeline and become energy independent again.

Both candidates also talked about local issues, including the Cairo Port and jobs.

“Most important issues for the district are remember, Scott Air Force Base is the largest employer. The second largest employer is ag and the third is SIU. So those are all places we’ll be working to make sure that we provide the servers necessary for them in those areas plus our constituents,” Bost said.

Markel said that we need to bring good-paying jobs to southern Illinois and protect voter rights.

“We have to protect our Democracy. We have to pass the John R. Lewis voting rights act. A person’s right to vote should not be restricted,” he said.

